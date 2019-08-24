Bartram Trail defense crushes Lee at Bold City Showcase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yes, that was the Bartram Trail defense.

Ballhawking. Smashmouth. Dominant.

That defense of the past, scorched time and again over the years, took a big step in turning the page. The Bears smothered everything Lee could muster and crushed the Generals 48-20 in the opening game of the Publix Bold City Showcase on Saturday.

The Bears (1-0) forced six turnovers and turned the rematch of an epic 61-59 playoff game three seasons ago into a blowout. AJ Jones had three touchdowns, including a 43-yarder, and Chad Dodson tossed a pair of touchdowns to Eric Weatherly. The day, however, was a Welcome to 2019 effort from the Bears.

Clarke Hamilton polished off a statement win for Bartram Trail with a 63-yard pick-6 for the Bears with 4 minutes, 40 seconds to go, the finishing touch on an excellent afternoon for the Bears. Bartram scored 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Bartram kept Lee frustrated all game. The defensive line erased most of the interior running lanes for Kevonte Doles and Cobie Bates and shut down what semblance of a passing attack that the Generals tried to muster.

Bartram Trail 48, Lee 20

BT, 7, 3, 7, 31, 48

L, 0, 0. 14, 0, 6, 20

BT – AJ Jones 8 run (Will Greig kick)

BT – Greig 34 FG

L – Terry McKinney 79 pass from Cobie Bates (kick failed)

BT – Jones 43 run (Greig kick)

L – Jeremy Porter 71 fumble return (McKinney pass from Bates)

BT – Eric Weatherly 66 pass from Chad Dodson (Greig kick)

BT – Jones 2 run (Greig kick)

BT – Greig 27 FG

BT – Weatherly 38 pass from Dodson (Gavin Gundaker kick)

BT – Clarke Hamilton 63 interception return (Gundaker kick)

L – Doles 38 run (run failed)



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.