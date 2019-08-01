College football: Clemson headlines Amway Top 25 poll; Florida 8th

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clemson leads the way in the Amway Top 25 college football poll, which was released on Thursday.

Georgia is ranked third, behind Alabama, while Florida is eighth and UCF 17th. Both Florida State and Miami are unranked. The ACC as a whole only had one team, top-ranked Clemson, in the Top 25.

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and last year's final ranking:



Rank, Team, Record, Pts, Pvs

1. Clemson (59), 15-0, 1619, 1

2. Alabama (6), 14-1, 1566, 2

3. Georgia, 11-3, 1447, 8

4. Oklahoma, 12-2, 1415, 4

5. Ohio State, 13-1, 1368, 3

6. LSU, 10-3, 1218, 7

7. Michigan, 10-3, 1155, 14

8. Florida, 10-3, 1103, 6

9. Notre Dame, 12-1, 1100, 5

10. Texas, 10-4, 1038, 9

11. Texas A&M, 9-4, 893, 16

12. Washington, 10-4, 834, 13

13. Oregon, 9-4, 787, NR

14. Penn State, 9-4, 699, 17

15. Utah, 9-5, 642, NR

16. Auburn, 8-5, 606, NR

17. UCF, 12-1, 436, 12

17. Wisconsin, 8-5, 436, NR

19. Iowa, 9-4, 343, NR

20. Michigan State, 7-6, 313, NR

21. Washington State, 11-2, 274, 10

22. Syracuse, 10-3, 227, 15

23. Stanford, 9-4, 200, NR

24. Iowa State, 8-5, 169, NR

25. Northwestern, 9-5, 161, 19

Others Receiving Votes: Nebraska 152, Boise State 118, Mississippi State 111, Miami 94, Army 91, Kentucky 79, Virginia Tech 64, TCU 63, Southern Cal 47, Utah State 32, Fresno State 32, Virginia 30, Cincinnati 25, West Virginia 24, Memphis 24, Oklahoma State 20, South Carolina 15, N.C. State 12, Duke 10, Boston College 5, Appalachian State 4, Baylor 4, Florida State 4, Houston 3, North Texas 3, UCLA 2, Temple 2, Arizona State 2, Minnesota 1, Mississippi 1, Tennessee 1, Troy 1.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.