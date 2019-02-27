Gators Breakdown: Elite talent makes up early 2020 Florida commits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida received a bit of unexpected news when running back Keyvone Lee decommitted from the 2020 class late last week. Even with that happening, the Gators’ 2020 class is still led by a group of elite talent.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to take a look at the current crop of commits, targets, and how the class could stack up with past recruiting classes.

