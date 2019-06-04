Gators Breakdown: Florida has one of the SEC's best rosters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gators Breakdown wraps-up its look at the college football preview magazines by diving into a look at the talent on Florida's roster.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles as the two look at the improvement of the roster from just a year ago and the enhancement of the roster through recruiting.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.