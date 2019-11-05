Gators Breakdown: Florida has to move on from Georgia loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second season in the row, the Dan Mullen led Gators will be coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia. Last year, the Gators didn't respond the week after and ended up losing to Missouri. This year, the Gators character will be tested in how they respond versus Vanderbilt on Saturday.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to take a look at what the Gators still have to play for this season. The two also discuss Will's latest article "What lessons can Florida learn from the loss to Georgia?"

