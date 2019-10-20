Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Florida 38 S.Carolina 27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

On a soggy Saturday in Columbia, SC, Kyle Trask overcomes a slow start as the Gators rebound for a 38-27 win over South Carolina.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to break down Trask's performance, Jacob Copeland's big day, and the defense's run stopping issues.

