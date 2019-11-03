Gators Breakdown: Game Review | Georgia 24 Florida 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With a chance to take a commanding lead in the SEC East, Florida fell short to Georgia 24-17 in Jacksonville.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review Florida's loss to Georgia. The two break down the Gators' problem with 3rd down defense, a slow start on offense, and get listener's thoughts on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.