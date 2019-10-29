Gators Breakdown: Is Georgia a must-win for Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 season started with the thought that Georgia was going to run away with winning the SEC East. The season has played out and Florida now has shot to take a commanding lead in the SEC East with a win over Georgia. With a legitimate shot at representing the division with a victory over Georgia, is this game a must-win for the Gators?

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss the magnitude of this year’s Florida-Georgia game as well as thoughts on the game staying in Jacksonville.

