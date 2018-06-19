Gators Breakdown: One-on-one with Jalon Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fresh off spending last week in Gainesville, Florida QB Commit Jalon Jones joins Gators Breakdown. Jones' stock continues to rise since committing to the Gators back in April and Gators fans are excited for the possibility of him working with head coach Dan Mullen.

What sold Jones on Mullen and how involved is he in recruiting the rest of the 2019 class? Also, which school is trying to pry away Jones from Florida? Those questions and more as Gators Breakdown goes one-on-one with Jalon Jones.

