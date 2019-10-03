Gators Breakdown: Talkin' with Troupe | UF-Auburn

Gators Breakdown is proud to bring on former Gators tight-end Ben Troupe for a News4Jax exclusive, "Talkin' with Troupe."

On this edition, Ben discusses the hype surrounding Florida vs Auburn and, also, how the Gators still need to be able to run the ball.

