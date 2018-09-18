Gators release 2019 football schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's 2019 home schedule features contests with Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State. Auburn travels to Gainesville for the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, the Gators will travel to Western Division rival LSU for the first time since 2016.

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday the 2019 football schedules for all 14 SEC schools. Each team will play eight conference games, including six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents.

The Gators and Miami Hurricanes will kickoff the 2019 season, marking their first meeting since 2013. The Camping World Kickoff is scheduled for college football's opening weekend at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Gators and Hurricanes have a long history dating back to their first meeting in 1938 in Gainesville. Miami leads the all-time series 29-26 and won the last meeting in 2013 at home.

Florida opens its home schedule in week two with UT Martin, followed by its SEC opener in Week 3 at Kentucky.

The Gators finish its season with their annual battle with Florida State.

In addition, Florida has two bye weekends on its schedule for the first time since 2014.

2019 Florida Football Schedule

* August 31 - vs. Miami (Orlando, Fla.)

* September 7 - UT Martin (Gainesville, Fla.)

* September 14 - Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

* September 21 - Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)

* September 28 - Towson (Gainesville, Fla.)

* October 5 - Auburn (Gainesville, Fla.)

* October 12 - LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

* October 19 - South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

* October 26 - BYE

* November 2 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

* November 9 - Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

* November 16 - Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

* November 23 - BYE

* November 30 - Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

* December 7 - SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

