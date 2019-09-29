Hornibrook fills in, leads FSU over NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook made his first start at Florida State, throwing for a career-high 316 yards and tossing three touchdown passes in the Seminoles’ 31-13 win over North Carolina State.

Hornibrook was often pressured and was sacked eight times but he completed 29 of 40 passes and had two touchdown passes to Tamorrion Terry and another to Ontaria Wilson for Florida State (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). He was starting in place of James Blackman (knee).

The Seminoles won back-to-back ACC games for the first time since Nov. 2016.

Bailey Hockman, who transferred from Florida State to a junior college in August 2018 and eventually signed with NC State, played the majority of the game. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 208 yards and had a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie for the Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1).

NC State had more sacks (eight) than points (six) through three quarters. Defensive tackle Darrell Murchison had 3.5 sacks in three quarters.

Cam Akers had 17 carries for 83 yards but nearly half of them came on a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Hornibrook improves to 27-6 as a starter, including 26 wins at Wisconsin.

Florida State outside linebacker Janarius Robinson was ejected for targeting after a booth review.

Ricky Person Jr. was carted off with 13:28 left in the third quarter. The sophomore tailback had his left leg in an air cast. X-rays were negative, a school spokesperson said.

THE TAKEAWAY

NC State: The Wolfpack managed just 88 yards rushing, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and were just 4 of 16 on third downs

Florida State: The Seminoles held an 11-point halftime lead and didn’t allow an opponent to rally in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

NC State has an open week. The Wolfpack host Syracuse on Oct. 10.

Florida State has an open week. The Seminoles travel to No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 12.

