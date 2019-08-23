Jacksonville plans 'Ultimate Fan Experience' for Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A week of fan-centric interactive events will honor and celebrate the tradition of this year's Florida-Georgia rivalry that has called Jacksonville home since 1933.

The city of Jacksonville is calling Duuuval's Bold City Bash the ultimate Florida-Georgia fan experience and WJXT, The Local Station, is a proud sponsor of the events.

"The Florida-Georgia game is one of college football's most storied rivalries and has deep roots in our community," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "This year, we're working to make the game and surrounding events bigger than ever ... and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to keeping this long-standing tradition here in Jacksonville."

Florida-Georgia week always kicks off on Tuesday with the opening of RV City, where more than 100 RVs will set up for the entire weekend. The Florida-Georgia Welcome Center will open on Wednesday for fans to enjoy hospitality amenities.

Weekend festivities for Duuuval's Bold City Bash will begin Friday, Nov. 1, with the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and luncheon presented by Miller Electric Company.

During the luncheon, fans can be front and center as two past team members from each university are inducted to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame. Inductees and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Immediately after the luncheon, fans can participate in various interactive experiences, including a new and improved curated Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame exhibit at the Daily's Place Flex Field. The Fan Fare is free to the public and will open at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The fan experience continues on Friday evening with the Duuuval's Bold City Bash Block Party along Adams Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The streets will come alive with two stages of live music, sponsor activations with various free giveaways, food trucks featuring Jacksonville's best eats, a beer garden with local brews and more interactive experiences. The Block Party opens at 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

That night, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will host the Gators vs. Dawgs Fall Exhibition Baseball Game. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. Following the baseball game, award-winning country music artist Brett Young and guest artists will perform on the field, followed by a fireworks display. Tickets for the baseball game, concert and fireworks are $15 plus fees and will go on sale Sept. 3.

Duuuval's Bold City Bash will continue on Saturday with game-day festivities in Daily's Place Flex Field. The Bash will culminate with one of the most storied rivalries in the nation -- the Florida-Georgia. Gates to TIAA Bank Field will open at 1:30 p.m. with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.