FSU inching closer to deciding on starting quarterback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - “We’re closer than we were on the first day of training camp.” That’s how Florida State head coach Willie Taggart answered the question of how close he is to deciding on a starting quarterback.

However during Sunday’s media day Taggart admitted that Bailey Hockman and James Blackmon are little bit ahead of Deondre Francois.

“Some guys played better than others,” said Taggart of the scrimmage the Seminoles held on Saturday. “I thought they all did some good things. There was no turnovers, which is always great when you can take care of the football.”

Francois was the unquestioned starter for Florida State going into the 2017 season, but he suffered a knee injury in the opener against Alabama and is still working his way back.

“I want the starting job back, real bad,” said Francois. “I know Bailey [Hockman] wants it and I know James [Blackman] wants it.

With Francois missing practically all of 2017, Blackman started the rest of the season as a true freshman.

“I’m just trying to be the best teammate I can be,” said Blackman. “I just want to be the best leader I can be. I’m really not focused on the job. I’m just trying to go out there every day and get better.”

Of the three Hockman is the most unknown. As a freshman he was red-shirted last season.

“I think I bring a 1-2 punch to the table,” said Hockman. “I have that desired will that we’re not going to lose. I think that’s something that I have.”



