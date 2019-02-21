Jacksonville University lacrosse capital of the South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville University men's and women's lacrosse programs finally have a home to call their own and it comes in the form of the brand-new $1.8 million Jacksonville Lacrosse Center (JLC).

The 8,600-sqaure-foot facility is the first and only Division I lacrosse-only facility in the nation. The building features 10 offices for coaches, assistants and staff, a conference room, state-of-the-art, theater style, film room, and men's & women's locker rooms along with two large outdoor patios.

"The JLC is a game and life changer or our program," head women's lacrosse coach Mindy McCord said. "Our players are in a place they can call home and it's the best place in the country. We get to see our players every day and interact with them in such a warm, intimate environment. We feel so much pride to be a Dolphin and reside in the JLC.

Although the facility has been open for only a couple of weeks it’s already paying off on the recruiting trail. Head men’s lacrosse coach John Galloway said they’ve secured three commitments from three recruits that have had a chance to tour the JLC.

“My first two years here we were in dorms,” said Galloway. “We were in vacant dorms on the other side of campus.”

“When I first arrived on campus, this idea was nothing more than a conversation of possibility. We never wavered on our vision and now our young men and women get to walk into an elite facility every day that they can call home!"

