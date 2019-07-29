Denard Robinson joins JU football staff

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson (16) rushes for yardage past Detroit Lions middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch (55) and defensive end Devin Taylor (98) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Jacksonville,…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville University football welcomed former Jaguars running back and Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson to the staff for the 2019 season on Monday.

Robinson, a Deerfield Beach, Fla. native, is serving as an offensive analyst for the Dolphins this fall.

“We’re thrilled that Denard is joining our football family here at Jacksonville University,” said Head Coach Ian Shields. “He brings a wealth of experience within the game to our program and will be a real asset for us.”

Robinson will work with the offense while also teaming up with Special Teams Coordinator Steven Sylvester to lend his expertise to the special teams unit.

Robinson was a three-year starter for the Michigan Wolverines from 2010-2012, and was a First Team All-American as a sophomore after setting the single-season Division I FBS record for rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback. He also broke the Big Ten total offense record en route to being named First Team All-Big Ten, a feat he replicated in 2011. He holds the Big Ten record for rushing yards in a single game by a QB and the Michigan record for total offense in a single game.

He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round in 2013, and played running back for the team for four seasons, starting 13 games along the way, and rushing for over 100 yards twice and while five touchdowns. He was most recently with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football and is currently rehabbing an injury suffered while playing in the AAF.

“He has tremendous experience to draw upon as he enters the coaching profession, from his days at Deerfield Beach here in Florida, on to Michigan and to his time spent in the NFL here with the Jaguars,” said Shields. “He’s been mentored by some of the best in the business along the way, and he’ll have some great lessons and coaching points to pass along to our players.”

Robinson is popularly known by the moniker “Shoelace” for his propensity to play with the laces on his cleats untied, a habit he started when he was 10.

Jacksonville begins fall camp on Wednesday, July 31 and kicks off the season on Thursday, August 29 at Richmond.



