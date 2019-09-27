Florida adds Utah to football schedule in 2022-23

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida announced an addition to its football schedule in 2022-23, adding Pac-12 program, Utah.

It will be just the second time that the programs have met, the first coming in 1977.

Florida will host the Utes in 2022 and travel to Utah in 2023.

Currently, Florida has a home-and-home series scheduled with Utah's Pac-12 foe, Colorado, for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. Florida is also set to play Miami in 2024 and 2025 as well as Texas in 2030 and 2031. In addition, the Gators and USF have agreed to a play in Gainesville in 2022 and 2025 and at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2023.

As of now, this is the first time the Gators will face an opponent from the Pac-12 since they matched up against Washington in 1989. The Gators hold a slight 6-4 all-time advantage versus Pac-12 programs.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.