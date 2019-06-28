Florida hoops team adds major transfer in Kerry Blackshear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida’s basketball team added a major piece on Friday, officially announcing that graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. was joining the program.

Blackshear, an Orlando native, was a second-team All-ACC selection last season at Virginia Tech. The 6-10 forward averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for the Hokies.

Blackshear was the No. 1-rated graduate transfer in the ESPN transfer rankings. The addition of Blackshear bolsters Florida’s roster immensely and likely pushes the Gators into the top-10 conversation. Florida was already sitting well from a personnel status after point guard Andrew Nembhard withdrew his name from the NBA draft.

Add that to a signing class that was rated as the seventh-best in the nation by 247 Sports and Mike White’s team has the shape of one of the best in his tenure. Small forward Scottie Lewis and point guard Tre Mann were 247 Sports five-star signees.



