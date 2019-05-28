Nick Foles gets time away from Jaguars OTAs

News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will miss Jaguars organized team activities due to personal reasons the team said Tuesday.

The Jaguars said that Foles was excused and didn't announce a timetable for his return. Coach Doug Marrone called Foles' absence a personal situation and said the team's thoughts are with Foles and his family.

The biggest free agent signing in franchise history, Foles has drawn praise from coaches and teammates since coming to Jacksonville. He signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the team in the offseason.

OTAs are voluntary attendance and players are not required to attend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.