Deputies: False report of shots fired halts Oakleaf High football game

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A hoax shots-fired call halted the football game Friday night at Oakleaf High School, authorities said.

The scare happened about 9 p.m. at the end of third quarter of the homecoming game.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office told News4Jax that someone called 911, saying shots had been fired, but law enforcement at the stadium said shots were never fired. Deputies responded as a safety precaution.

Around the same time, the football field and stands cleared out, as people ran out of the stadium in a panic, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies said some people might have gotten injured because of the rush. Paramedics could be seen treating someone on the track.

After deputies confirmed that no shots had been fired, the game resumed about 9:40 p.m.

The Knights were hosting Ed White High School Commanders on what was already a somber night around Clay County. Before the game kicked off at 7 p.m., there was a moment of silence in memory of Oakleaf High student Keondre Moss, who was killed in a car crash earlier this week.

