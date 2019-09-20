Oakleaf High remembers teen killed in crash with moment of silence

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - There was a moment of silence Friday night before Oakleaf High School's homecoming game to remember a student who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Keondre Moss, 16, died and two other Oakleaf High students were hospitalized after the car they were in struck a tree in the median of Oakleaf Village Parkway -- about 2 miles away from the school -- on Monday afternoon, Jacksonville police said.

Family members of the teenagers involved in the crash were expected to be at the special memorial, which took place at Oakleaf High before the football game against Ed White High School kicked off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Stephanie Elder is the mother of 18-year-old Taj Richey, who was one of the teenage boys injured in the crash. She told News4Jax on Friday that her son is awake and breathing at Orange Park Medical Center, but, unfortunately, his left leg was amputated.

Elder said her son and Moss were attached at the hip and did everything together, which is understandably why Richey is having a difficult time dealing with the loss of his best friend.

"He was heartbroken. That was the hardest thing I had to tell my son -- getting two bad news. His friend was gone and he kept saying it was his fault. He said he was supposed to protect him and they were supposed to do things together," Elder said.

Witnesses told police on Monday that the car was speeding and possibly racing two others before losing control. Elder shared an important message that she wants all drivers to keep in mind.

"Slow down, slow down," she said. "Cars are not toys. They cost lives if you don't use them the correct way."

