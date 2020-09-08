News4Jax Super 10: Real games begin this week for area’s top teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (1) Bartram Trail, (0-0), Class 8A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Creekside (0-0)

Glance: The Bears made their move to No. 1 in the Super 10 on Oct. 15, 2019 and have been anchored there ever since. Showdown against rival Creekside should be a good one to open the season.

2. (2) Bolles, (0-0), Class 4A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Trinity Christian (0-0),

Glance: The Bulldogs looked very good in a scrimmage last week against Bishop Kenny. Things ramp up immediately for Bolles in its season opener in arguably one of the most anticipated games of the season, a showdown against No. 3 Trinity Christian.

3. (3) Trinity Christian (0-0), Class 3A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Bolles (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Defense led the way in a kickoff classic last week at Gainesville Buchholz. The last time that Trinity faced Bolles was against a different coaching staff in the 2018 playoffs. In another season filled with formidable competition, this is a stiff test right out of the gate for Trinity.

4. (4) Oakleaf, (0-0), Class 8A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Gainesville Buchholz (0-0)

Glance: The Knights have seven straight weeks of challenging games on the schedule before closing with a pair of one-win teams from 2019. Buchholz has typically been a tough game for area teams, and this is the first live action for Oakleaf before a showdown at Georgia power Lowndes next week.

5. (5) Fleming Island (0-0), Class 7A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Palatka (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles will push Oakleaf for Clay County bragging rights this year (they face off on Oct. 9) and this will get things rolling before a trip to the beach next week to try and slow down Fletcher and RB Myles Montgomery. Fleming has offensive experience, with RB Timmy Thomas (1,035 rushing yards, 5 TDs) powering a deep backfield.

6. (6) Lee (0-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Generals open the season with a week off before getting a pair of tough Gateway Conference teams back-to-back (Ribault and at Mandarin).

7. (7) Columbia (0-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Tigers are off until the end of the month when they visit No. 3 Trinity Christian.

8. (8) Mandarin (0-0), Class 8A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (0-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Mustangs face what should be a much-better Atlantic Coast squad before tough games against No. 1 Bartram Trail and No. 6 Lee in a challenging opening month.

9. (9) University Christian (0-0), Class 2A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Clay (0-0), 7 p.m.

Glance: State championship expectations again for the Christians, who should be challenged by the larger school Blue Devils this week. But the next month of competition will reveal more about UC than this week does. UC has Bradford and Oakleaf up next.

10. (10) St. Augustine (0-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Middleburg (0-0), 7 p.m.

Glance: The most forgiving game until mid-October for the Yellow Jackets, who face Bolles, Bartram Trail, rival Menendez and Class 8A Flagler Palm Coast after this.

On the bubble: Baker County (1-0, Class 5A); Baldwin (0-0, Class 1A); Bradford (0-1, Class 4A); Creekside (0-0, Class 7A); Flagler Palm Coast (0-0, Class 8A); Fletcher (0-0, Class 7A); Parker (0-0, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (0-0, Class 6A); Raines (0-0, Class 5A); Sandalwood (0-0, Class 8A); Westside (0-0, Class 5A); West Nassau (1-0, Class 4A).

WEEK 2 FULL SCHEDULE

Note: Records not listed if teams have not played yet. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

FLORIDA

Thursday, Sept. 10

Englewood at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Baker County (1-0) at Orange Park

Bartram Trail at Creekside

Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-1) at Ocala St. John Lutheran

Crescent City at The Villages

Dixie County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View (1-0) at Christ’s Church (1-0)

Episcopal at Bishop Kenny

Fernandina Beach (0-1) at Interlachen

First Coast at Ribault, 6 p.m.

Hilliard (1-0) at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD (0-1)

Keystone Heights at Bradford (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6 p.m.

NFEI at Williston (0-1)

Oakleaf at Buchholz

Palatka (0-1) at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Parker at Fletcher, 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra at Nease

Providence at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Rocky Bayou Christian at Bishop Snyder (0-1)

St. Augustine at Middleburg

Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Clay

Westside at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

White at Menendez

Wildwood (0-1) at St. Joseph

Wolfson at Ridgeview

Yulee at West Nassau

Zarephath Academy (0-1) at Hawthorne (1-0)

OFF: Columbia, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Lee, Matanzas, Raines, Sandalwood.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 11

Glynn Academy (1-0) at Camden County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County Academy (0-1) at Brunswick (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Hill (1-0) at Ware County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wayne County (1-0) at Pierce County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Charlton County (1-0).