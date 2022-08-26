Beachside High football players ready to make history with school’s first game

News4JAX reporter Aaron Farrar joins us from Beachside High School where students and players are getting ready for the Football Friday on 4 Game of the Week.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – History is in the making Friday night for the newest schools in St. Johns County.

The Beachside High School football team is playing in its first game, and the excitement was immeasurable at the school Friday morning.

It is Football Friday and we are gearing up for tonight's Game of the Week: Beachside at Tocoi Creek. There is a lot of excitement around this game between the two newest schools in St. Johns County.

Beachside High is the newest school in St. Johns County, and the Barracudas are taking on Tocoi Creek -- the district’s second newest school -- for their gridiron debut Friday night.

“We are embracing it. We are ready to create a legacy and traditions for years to come,” Beachside High tight end Will Dudley said. Seventy-five players are forming the team from scratch. Some knew each other before the school opened just last week. But many of them are playing an official game together for the first time.

History is in the making Friday night for the newest schools in St. Johns County.

Assistant Coach Mike Buscemi said this team has already gone through a lot just to make it to the field for the first time.

“We have had to practice at three different fields all across the county to get these kids ready to go. We had to get a field to practice while we were under construction. With the start of school finally being able to practice on our home field, that has been the amazing part of it,” Buscemi said. “The kids have rallied behind it. The kids have been super excited about it. They have never complained. They show up every day, and they work hard.”

The Beachside Barracudas and Tocoi Creek Toros square off for the first time on Tocoi Creek’s turf. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.