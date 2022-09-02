Creekside gets game day excitement started early ahead of matchup against Nease

It’s Week 2 of Football Friday. Our game of the week features a rivalry matchup: Creekside High School hosting Nease High School.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. –

Creekside got the game day excitement started early, and the energy was high.

The home of the Knights was rocking, with football players, chants, the band jamming, dancers grooving and cheerleaders setting the tone on Friday morning.

Safety Anthony Akel and the Knights are hoping to pick up where they left off. Creekside shut out the Viera High School Hawks 49-0 to kick off the season last week.

“We just have to keep the same energy going into Nease and just hit them,” Akel said. “We are hyped.”



The Panthers, making the 10-mile drive Friday night, are hoping to get into the win column for the first time this season after dropping their season opener to Andrew Jackson High School Tigers 30-10.

Creekside football head coach Sean McIntyre, now in his sixth year at the helm, says his team feeds off this atmosphere.

He wants his squad to be impactful on and off the field

“Helping them evolve academically, athletically, socially in all the different capacities of their lives,” McIntyre said. “Our goal is to build leaders in this community and we are hoping to do that every single year.”



Creekside and Nease kick off at 7 p.m.

And you can watch Football Friday on 4 — a full half-hour of scores, highlights and features of area high school football games. It’s at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays through November.