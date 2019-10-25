Brunswick high school showdown tonight

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Glynn Academy (2-4, 0-1) and Brunswick High (4-4, 1-1) will kick off what's known as the City Champion at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn County's stadium. The rivalry game is the News4Jax Football Friday Game of the Week with live reports from 5 p.m. through our late news.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the game and enjoy the pre-game festivities, which will include a small fire-works show and the National Anthem that will be played by both bands.

Heavy traffic is expected on Highway 17, Fourth Street and Altama Avenue.

Parking for the game is free and all parking lots. Police will be there to help with parking and traffic flow before and after the game. Gates will open on both sides at 6 p.m.

Tickets will also be on sale Friday night at the game beginning at 6 p.m. and the cost will be $9 for a general admission ticket. $12 for reserve.

Stadium security has the right to inspect any item at any time for the purpose of spectator safety.

• Non-clear bags - subject to search

• Backpacks - subject to search

• Clear bags larger than 12"x12" - subject to search

Prohibited items must be returned to cars or disposed of before entry. Prohibited items include:

• Laser pointers

• Thermos bottles

• Bottles and cans

• Infant seats

• Strollers

• Artificial noisemakers

• Umbrellas

• Weapons of any kind

• Ice bags

• Hard-surfaced materials

• Ice chests

• Food/drink containers

