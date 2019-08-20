Club seats for Publix Bold City Showcase sell out quickly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Club seats for this weekend's Publix Bold City Showcase, a full day of high school football at the Bolles School, have already sold out. But general admission tickets are still available.

The three-game Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 24, features clashes between Bartram Trail and Lee (1 p.m.), Atlantic Coast and Mandarin (4 p.m.) and Bolles and University Christian (7 p.m.). All three will be played at Bolles.

Fans quickly snatched up all 300 tickets for club seats, which are located between the 45-yard lines and include access to an air-conditioned VIP area, as well as food and drink.

There's good news for procrastinators, though. General admission tickets are still available for $10 each. Fans ages 6 and up need to purchase tickets, which are good for all three games.

All three games will be televised live on WJXT and broadcast on the radio on 1010 XL and 92.5 FM.



