Creekside Sr. class focused on leaving winning legacy

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - The Creekside Knights are a program on the rise. After going winless in 2016 they bounced back and went 5-6 in 2017. On Saturday the school held their fall sports media day.

The jamboree games are next weekend and the week after that Football Friday on 4 returns.

Creekside doesn’t have a lot of experience with only seven returning starters and a handful of seniors. Playoffs are once again the goal but more than anything the Knights seniors want to make sure they do their part to lay a solid foundation for the future of the program.

“We just want to go out on a good note,” said senior quarterback Tai Lavatai. “We’ve all been here for four years. The first two years weren’t very good. We had a couple of bad losing seasons. Last year was a good turnaround. I think this year we want to leave a mark that everyone remembers about Creekside and Knights football. Lately we’ve been remembered as ‘Weakside’ and we want to give a new name to Creekside before we leave.”

On Friday night the Knights came away with a win in a scrimmage against First Coast high school. They feel that experience is something they can build on leading up to their season opener on Aug. 24 against Winter Springs.

"The biggest thing last night’s win did for us was it gave us confidence,” said senior middle linebacker Abe Cates. “We have a lot of young sophomores playing for us and starting this year. We need them to step up. Last night a lot of those dudes that step. So this gives us a lot of confidence. It also gives our coaches confidence knowing that we are capable of it.”

