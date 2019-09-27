Ridgeview High School receives sportsmanship award for 2nd year in a row

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The matchup between the Orange Park High School Raiders and the Ridgeview High School Panthers was selected as the "Game of the Week" for Week 6 of Football Friday.

The boys varsity football game at Ridgeview High in Clay County will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. During halftime, Panther nation will be celebrating something very special.

"This is the second year in a row that Ridgeview High School has been selected as the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award winner," said Ridgeview High Athletic Director John Sgromolo. "That award is given by the state of Florida to the overall sports program that exemplifies the best sportsmanship in the state for their classification."

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced in June that Ridgeview High was the Class 6A receipt of the 2019 Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award. Ridgeview High was also the 2018 recipient of the award, which is named in honor of FHSAA Commissioner Emeritus Fred E. Rozelle and has been presented annually since 1991.

According to the FHSAA, criteria for selection of the winners includes programs and activities implemented within the school and community to promote sportsmanship; the number and type of exceptional sportsmanship reports; and the source of the nomination.

The classification winner takes home $2,500 and a plaque.

From sportsmanship to school spirit, Ridgeview High isn't lacking. The Panthers have several game day traditions.

"Every home game on Friday, we go around the whole school and cheer on the football team and get everyone excited for the football game," said Ridgeview High cheerleader Christine Beasley.

The theme of Friday's game will be tie-dye.

Lots of school pride, fun and cheer always makes for a great Football Friday.

