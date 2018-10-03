Week 7: Trinity Christian weathers Columbia to stay No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A weekend plagued by weather delays and postponements left the same 10 teams in the News4Jax Super 10, but did shed light on the top team in the area. Trinity Christian outlasted Lake City Columbia in a battle of the top two teams in the poll to remain unbeaten.

Others schools receiving votes: West Nassau, Baldwin, Ponte Vedra

Voters in the poll include the News4Jax sports team as well as local media who regularly cover high school football. Because he is also a high school football coach, Mark Brunell will not vote in the poll.

Former state championship-winning coach Joe Wiles, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Flagler College, joins Cole Pepper every Tuesday during The 10 O'Clock News to reveal and analyze the latest poll.

