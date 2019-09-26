Four players entering Florida-Georgia hall of fame

Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes, shown during a game against Kentucky in 2008, is one of four players set to be inducted into the Florida-Georgia hall of fame in November. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four players will enter the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame during the big game weekend in November.

Former Gators defensive lineman Brad Culpepper and linebacker Brandon Spikes represent Florida, while linebackers Jarvis Jones and Rennie Curran will go in the hall for the Bulldogs.

The players will be honored on Nov. 1, a day before the Bulldogs and Gators face off at TIAA Bank Field.

"The Florida-Georgia game is one of Jacksonville's longest running traditions, and one of the most storied rivalries in college football," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement. "Every year, the Hall of Fame Luncheon allows us the opportunity to recognize some of the most talented student-athletes and coaches and highlight the tremendous impact and strong connection this game has to our city."

Jones played in just two Florida-Georgia games, but was a monster in those. He had four sacks and a forced fumble in 2011 and had 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the 2012 game. Curran had 298 tackles in his career and led the SEC in tackles in 2009. He had 17 tackles and two for loss in three career games against the Gators.

Spikes was one of the most recognizable players in Florida history, a three-time first-team All-SEC pick and two-time All-American. He had 307 total tackles in his career. Spikes had 25 tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss in three games against Georgia.

Culpepper had 18 sacks and 47.5 tackles for loss in his career.



