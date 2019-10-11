Free Minshew mustaches, jort competition at Jaguars game on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minshew Mania is showing no signs of slowing down.

The social media account, @TheCheckdown, is all in on the Jaguars rookie quarterback, and will distribute 30,000 Minshew mustaches during Sunday’s game at TIAA Bank Field against the Saints (4-1).

That’s not all.

The Checkdown crew will also hold a “Make Your Own Jorts” contest and give the best jorts creators Gardner Minshew jerseys.

Minshew, the sixth-round rookie quarterback from Washington State, has become a sensation across the NFL. His Magnum P.I.-type mustache, jorts and leisure suit have become some of the most talked about getup in the league.

Minshew replaced starter Nick Foles in the opening quarter of a Week 1 loss to Kansas City. He is 2-2 as a starter.



