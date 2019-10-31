FSU and Alabama set home-and-home football series

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State and Alabama will face off on the football field in a home-and-home series that was announced on Thursday.

The Seminoles will host the Crimson Tide on Aug. 30, 2025. Alabama will host Florida State on Sept. 19, 2026. The teams actually met in Jacksonville in 2007 and then in Atlanta in 2017.

"We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses," Director of Athletics David Coburn said. "We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this, and both the ACC and SEC offices who had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make this a reality."

The Seminoles have set several high profile opponents up recently, including home games against Notre Dame (2021, 2026 and 2029) and Georgia (2027).



