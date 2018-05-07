UK agronomists visit to help with The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - When people come out to The Players Championship this week, one of the first impressions many get is just how green and beautiful the course is.

That does not happen without weeks and months of hard work by the TPC Sawgrass agronomy team. The several dozen members of the team are getting some extra help from across the pond this week.

Anthony Kirwin, a golf course manager at a club outside of London, is in town with about a dozen other superintendents through an internship program with John Deere. They are here to help out and learn some new things to take back across the pond.

"I am interested in the process of how they manage the team," said Kirwin. "It seems like it's a logistical nightmare, 70 or so people, day in and day out, all doing separate jobs trying to get it all ready for The Players."

Kirwin knows that it is a thankless job with long hours this week, but he says he’s excited to soak it all in.

"We get up at four in the morning, here at five straight out onto the course and finish at about nine. Then we go back in the evening, and that goes from Sunday to Sunday," he said.

This visit is the first to TPC Sawgrass for Kirwin and many of the other interns helping out this week, and, yes, even golf course managers are impressed with how it looks.

"It's immaculate. It’s amazing really, I mean I’ve played quite a few golf courses but this stands out by a mile. Everything is just immaculate."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.