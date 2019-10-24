High school football 2019: District titles on the line in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at the top high school football games in Week 10 of the regular season. All games are Friday night at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.

Menendez (5-2, 3-0) at Orange Park (5-3, 3-0)*: The winner of this game will grab the District 5-5A championship and one of the top four seeds in Region 2-5A. OP is ranked 11th in RPI in the region this week and won't make the playoffs if it doesn't win here. The Falcons are eighth in the region and can probably still reach the postseason with a loss, although it will be tight. Menendez has back-to-back close calls in district play, but has won over Clay (44-43) and Ridgeview (42-34). The Falcons put up numbers. Their offense is averaging 434.9 ypg, led by QB King Benford's 1,223 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Raiders RB Alex Collier (759 rushing yards, 10 TDs) is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season.

St. Augustine (5-3, 2-0) at Ponte Vedra (6-1, 2-0)*: A game for the District 3-6A crown. The Sharks hadn't beaten the Yellow Jackets until last season when they won 21-14. While it struggled last season, St. Augustine remained airtight in district play. It has lost just two district games in 16 years, one to Palatka (Oct. 30, 2003) and the other to Nease (Oct. 23, 2015). St. Augustine QB Sammy Edwards (1,454 passing yards, 12 TDs) leads the Yellow Jackets. The Sharks are averaging 410.8 ypg and led by QB R.J. Glod (1,726 passing yards, 14 TDs).

Trinity Christian (4-5) at Raines (5-2), 6 p.m.: An excellent matchup between two of the area's better programs, and the regular season finale for the Conquerors. Trinity is sixth in RPI in Region 1-3A and will sew up a playoff spot easily with a win here, and probably even with a loss (Wolfson is seventh in RPI in the region). The Vikings have won five straight since an 0-2 start and have already punched their playoff ticket by winning the District 4-5A title last week. Defense has been phenomenal for Raines, with multi-talented safety Treyvon Hobbs recording three pick-6s over the past two games. Trinity RB Kyjuan Herndon (1,435 rushing yards, 13 TDs) is averaging 7.9 ypc for the Conquerors.

Westside (7-1, 3-0) at Parker (5-2, 3-0), 6 p.m.*: The game of the night in Duval County features a pair of teams with little big game pedigree over the past 20 years. But these programs have turned that history upside down. The winner of this game will earn the District 3-5A title and one of the top four seeds in Region 1-5A, as well as a home playoff game. That's a remarkable feat. Westside is ranked second in RPI in the region, while the Braves are seventh. The Wolverines, led by QB DJ Otis and a turnover-happy defense, last reached eight wins in a season in 1999. The Braves, who are powered by QB Will Wyche, last reached the playoffs in 2000. Parker last finished a season over .500 in 2008 (7-3).

Who's already in the playoffs: Bartram Trail (1-8A district champ), Fleming Island (2-7A district champ), Raines (4-5A district champ).

THURSDAY

Cedar Creek Christian (2-6) at Faith Christian (4-4)

Creekside (3-5, 1-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (4-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Paxon (2-6, 0-3) at Ribault (3-4, 1-2), 6 p.m.*

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast (2-6, 1-3) at Fleming Island (7-0, 4-0), 7:30*

Baker County (5-3, 1-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-6, 0-3)*

Bartram Trail (8-0, 3-0) at Sandalwood (3-4, 1-2), 6 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder (1-7) at Windermere Prep (2-6)

Bradford (3-4) at South Sumter (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Clay (0-8, 0-3) at Ridgeview (1-7, 1-2)*

Columbia (6-2, 1-1) at Middleburg (2-6, 0-2)*

Deltona Pine Ridge (1-7) at Wolfson (6-2), 6 p.m.

Eagle's View (4-5) at Halifax Academy (3-6)

Englewood (1-7, 0-2) at Matanzas (2-6, 0-2)*

Fernandina Beach (4-5) at North Florida Educational (3-5)

First Coast (2-5, 1-3) at Fletcher (5-3, 3-1), 6 p.m.*

Flagler Palm Coast (7-1, 3-1) at DeLand (5-2, 2-1)

Fort White (3-5) at Newberry (8-1), 7:30

Hilliard (4-4) at Bronson (4-5)

Interlachen (4-4) at Keystone Heights (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Jackson (3-5) at West Nassau (6-2)

John Carroll Catholic (4-4) at Bolles (6-1), 7:30

Jordan Christian Prep (6-1) at Union County (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

Lee (5-3, 2-0) at Gainesville (1-7, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) at St. Joseph (3-4)

Mandarin (5-3) at White (3-5), 6 p.m.

Menendez (5-2, 3-0) at Orange Park (5-3, 3-0)*

Mount Dora Christian (6-2) at Christ's Church (7-1)

Oakleaf (5-3, 1-2) at Nease (1-7, 0-3)*

St. Augustine (5-3, 2-0) at Ponte Vedra (6-1, 2-0)*

St. Johns Country Day (3-3) at Aucilla Christian (8-0)

Stanton (1-6, 1-2) at Yulee (3-5, 2-1)*

Tallahassee Godby (4-5, 1-1) at Suwannee (4-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Trinity Christian (4-5) at Raines (5-2), 6 p.m.

University Christian (7-1) at Crescent City (3-4)

Westside (7-1, 3-0) at Parker (5-2, 3-0), 6 p.m.*

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 25

Brunswick (4-4, 1-1) at Glynn Academy (2-4, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Lowndes (8-0, 1-0) at Camden County (7-1, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County (7-0, 2-0) at Tattnall County (0-8, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.*

South Effingham (6-2, 1-1) at Ware County (4-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Telfair County (2-5, 0-4) at Charlton County (1-6, 0-4), 7:30 p.m.*

OFF: Baldwin, Episcopal, Joshua Christian, Palatka, Providence

