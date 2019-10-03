High school football 2019: Five games to watch in Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at the top high school football games of Week 7. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Lee (4-1) at Ribault (1-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.: What version of the Trojans show up is the big question here. If the Ribault that took down Sandalwood in Week 5 behind a very good defensive performance comes to play, the Generals will have a difficult night. Lee also has a stout defense (16 takeaways), led by Isaiah Jones (4 INTs), that will give a struggling Trojans offense fits.

Trinity Christian (3-3) at Miami Booker T. Washington (4-2), Thursday: The Conquerors have finally gotten some momentum going after a difficult start that saw them sink to 1-3. But back-to-back running clock wins over Miami Carol City and Pahokee have reset things quickly for Trinity. The offense has one of the area's top playmakers in RB Kyjuan Herndon (1,132 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and an emerging star at WR in Marcus Burke (583 yards, 6 TDs). Washington has faced three heavyweights in IMG Academy, Miami Central and Miami Columbus, going 1-2 in those matchups.

Bartram Trail (5-0) at Ponte Vedra (5-0): The 10th meeting between the St. Johns County programs. The Bears have controlled this series (up 7-2). The big change this year is defense. Both of these schools have good ones. The Bears are holding teams to 270.6 yards per game, and the Sharks keeping opponents to 227.8 ypg. RB AJ Jones (461 yards, 10 TDs), QB Chad Dodson (949 passing yards, 6 TDs) and WR Zach Rhodes (374 yards, TD) lead the Bears, while kicker Will Greig (6 of 8 FGs) is one of the best in the area. on offense. Safety Craig Sinclair leads the defense with 3 picks. Ponte Vedra has RB Campbell Parker (434 yards, 3 TDs), QB R.J. Glod (1,245 yards, 10 TDs) and WR Michael Olkiewicz (475 yards, 4 TDs) are tops on the Sharks. DE Will Frank leads the team with 6 sacks.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0) at Mandarin (3-2): A monster challenge for the Mustangs, who welcome the nationally ranked Raiders (No. 2 USA Today, No. 6 MaxPreps) to town. This game materialized due to both teams losing games to Hurricane Dorian. Can the Mustangs, led by QB Carson Beck, score enough to keep up with the Raiders? Aquinas has allowed just 38 points this season, which has included wins over California state powerhouse De La Salle and Miami Carol City.

Parker (2-2, 1-0) at Baker County (3-2, 1-1)*: A major District 3-5A battle. This district shifted last week following Westside's win over Baker County, leaving the Wolverines and Parker as the only unbeatens there. Parker has been in every game this season, losing by 6 and 10 to Sandalwood and First Coast, respectively. The Wildcats dropped a 24-20 game to Westside last week, while Parker was off following a 40-39 OT victory over Atlantic Coast in Week 5.

Sandalwood (3-2) at Raines (2-2), 6 p.m.: A glamorous Gateway Conference game that has taken a little bit of a scuff with these teams' ups and downs. The Saints are in need of a victory after dropping back-to-back games to Ribault and Oakleaf, and the schedule doesn't lighten up after this (Mandarin and Bartram Trail await). The Saints have one of the area's best dual-threat QBs in Jeff Sims, who leads the top offense on the First Coast (434 ypg). Raines has played well since a Week 1 blowout loss to Orlando Jones, giving up just 22 points since then.

THURSDAY

Lee (4-1) at Ribault (1-3), 6 p.m., moved from Sept. 13

Trinity Christian (3-3) at Miami Booker T. Washington (4-2), 7:30

FRIDAY

Atlantic Coast (0-5) at White (3-2), rescheduled from Sept. 6

Baldwin (5-1) at Jackson (2-3), 6 p.m.

Bartram Trail (5-0) at Ponte Vedra (5-0)

Bolles (4-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (1-3)

Branford (3-3) at Hilliard (2-4)

Clay (0-5) at University Christian (4-1), 7:30 p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

Columbia (5-0) at Madison County (5-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Crescent City (2-2) at Keystone Heights (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal (5-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-4)

Flagler Palm Coast (5-0) at St. Augustine (3-2), rescheduled from Sept. 6

Fletcher (2-3) at Nease (1-4)

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (4-0) at Mandarin (3-2)

Interlachen (4-1) at Taylor (2-2)

Matanzas (1-4) at Lake Howell (3-2)

Menendez (2-2) at Englewood (1-4), 6 p.m.

Merritt Island Christian at St. Johns Country Day (2-2)

North Florida Educational (2-3) at Wolfson (3-2), 6p.m., rescheduled from Sept. 6

Ocala St. John Lutheran (0-3-1) at Eagle's View (3-3)

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-1) at Fort White (2-3)

Orange Park (4-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-4)

Palatka (1-4) at Suwannee (3-3), 7:30 p.m.

Parker (2-2, 1-0) at Baker County (3-2, 1-1)*

Paxon (2-3) at Fernandina Beach (2-4)

Providence (3-1) at St. Joseph (2-3)

Quincy Munroe (1-4) at Christ's Church (5-0)

Ridgeview (0-5) at Middleburg (1-4)

Sandalwood (3-2) at Raines (2-2), 6 p.m.

Union County (3-3) at Santa Fe (2-4)

West Nassau (4-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Yulee (3-3) at New Smyrna Beach (4-2)

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 4

Brunswick (2-3) at Monroe (3-3), 7:30 p.m.

Camden County (5-0) at Glynn Academy (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Irwin County (3-0, 1-0) at Charlton County (1-4, 0-2) 7:30 p.m.*

Lowndes (6-0) at Ware County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Bishop Snyder, Creekside, First Coast, Fleming Island, Joshua Christian, Oakleaf, Stanton, Westside, Pierce County

