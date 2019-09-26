High school football Week 6: Full schedule, top games to watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at three of the top high school football games in the area in Week 6. District games indicated by an *. Records in district play also shown. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Fleming Island (4-0, 1-0) at Creekside (3-2, 1-0)*: A major District 2-7A game for both teams. A win by the Golden Eagles would put them through its two most difficult opponents, with Atlantic Coast, Buchholz and First Coast (only Buchholz has multiple victories) left. Fleming has already beaten Fletcher in district play. Creekside QB Quinn Sieger has performed very well throwing the ball this season, with his 1,237 passing yards (11 TDs), along with WR Jack Goodrich (594 yards, 5 TDs) both leading the area, according to the Florida Times-Union. That challenge ramps up against Fleming, which is the best statistical defense that Creekside has faced this season (202 yards per game). The Golden Eagles have a diverse offense, with QB Dean Hyams (694 passing yards, 5 TDs) and RB T.K. Kocak (234 yards, 7 TDs) leading the way.

Oakleaf (4-1, 0-0) at Sandalwood (3-1, 1-0), 6 p.m.*: The marquee game of Week 6 is a big one in District 1-8A. The Knights and Bartram Trail remain the district frontrunners, but a win by the Saints would shake things up considerably. Oakleaf QB Walter Simmons III (958 passing yards, 11 TDs) has a big target in WR Terrance Anthony (542 yards, 7 TDs). The Knights also have arguably the area's top pass rusher in Chantz Williams (6.5 sacks). Can the Saints score enough against a top shelf defense to stay in this one? QB Jeff Sims (500 rushing yards, 7 TDs, 426 passing yards, 6 TDs) has added a dual-threat advantage to Sandalwood's offense, but the Saints have been contained on the scoreboard in games against Parker and Ribault. RB Jeremiah Huntley is averaging 166.3 rushing yards per game for Sandalwood.

Westside (4-1, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 1-0)*: The Wolverines are off to their best start under coach Rodney DuBose, and best opening through five games in more than 15 years. The closing stretch is not an easy one, and that begins with a trip to presumptive District 3-5A favorite Baker County. Dual-threat QB Ditannon Otis (734 passing yards, 8 TDs, 300 rushing yards, 3 TDs) is Westside's best weapon. WRs Jared Ealey (313 yards, 5 TDs) and Ernest Terry (256 yards, 2 TDs) are reliable and explosive. Baker County counters with hard-nosed RB Scooby Graham (559 yards, 7 TDs) and a very good defense, which is holding teams to 251 yards per game.

Week 6 football schedule

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *; district records shown were applicable

Atlantic Coast (0-4, 0-1) at Fletcher (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m.*

Bell (2-3) at Interlachen (3-1)

Bolles (3-1) at Palatka (1-3)

Cedar Creek Christian (1-3) at Providence (2-1)

Christ's Church (4-0) at Bishop Snyder (0-5)

Columbia (4-0, 0-0) at Gainesville (0-4, 0-0)*

Crescent City (2-1) at Episcopal (4-1)

Eagle's View (3-2) at North Florida Educational (1-3)

Englewood (1-3, 0-0) at St. Augustine (2-2, 0-0)*

Flagler Palm Coast (4-0, 1-0) at Orange City University (3-0, 1-0)*

Fleming Island (4-0, 1-0) at Creekside (3-2, 1-0)*

Fort White (2-2) at Taylor County (2-2)

Gainesville Buchholz (2-2, 1-0) at First Coast (1-3, 0-1), 6 p.m.*

Gainesville Eastside (1-3, 0-1) at Clay (0-4, 0-1)*

Hamilton County (0-5) at Union County (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Jackson (2-2) at Fernandina Beach (1-4)

Joshua Christian (0-4) at Merritt Island Christian (1-3)

Keystone Heights (3-0) at St. Joseph (2-2)

Middleburg (1-3, 0-0) at Lee (3-1, 0-0), 6 p.m.*

Nease (1-3, 0-1) at Mandarin (2-2, 0-1), 6 p.m.*

Oakleaf (4-1, 0-0) at Sandalwood (3-1, 1-0), 6 p.m.*

Orange Park (2-2, 0-0) at Ridgeview (0-4, 0-0)*

Pahokee (1-3) at Trinity Christian (2-3), 7:30

Ponte Vedra (4-0, 0-0) at Matanzas (1-3, 0-0)*

Ribault (1-2, 0-0) at Yulee (2-3, 1-0)*

St. Johns Country Day (2-1) at Bronson (3-2)

Stanton (0-4) at Baldwin (4-1), 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Rickards (1-4, 0-0) at Suwannee (3-2, 0-0) 7:30 p.m.*

University Christian (3-1) at Bradford (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (4-1, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 1-0)*

White (2-2, 0-1) at Bishop Kenny (1-3, 0-1)*

Wolfson (2-2) at Hilliard (2-3)

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 27

Brunswick (1-3) at New Hampstead (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County (1-3, 0-1) at Turner County (3-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

South Effingham (4-0) at Pierce County (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ware County (2-2) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Bartram Trail, Menendez, Parker, Paxon, Raines, West Nassau, Camden County

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.