High school football Week 8: Games to watch, full schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at three of the top high school football games on the First Coast in Week 8. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *

Columbia (6-0, 1-0) at Lee (4-2, 1-0), 6 p.m.*: A district clash that has become quite a bit closer in competitiveness over the last five seasons. The teams have met 10 times over the last 15 years, with Columbia controlling the early portion (5-0 from 2005 to '15) and Lee much stronger recently (4-1 since 2016). The teams split last year, with Columbia winning in the regular season and Lee winning in the playoffs. Those two games were decided by a combined nine points. The Generals will have to play better in this one than they did in Week 7 against Ribault (three turnovers went back for touchdowns) to have a shot to win. The matchup to watch here: Columbia QB Jordan Smith (13 passing TDs, against a very talented Lee secondary that includes corner Isaiah Jones (1,460 passing yards, five INTs). The winner here all but wraps up he District 2-6A title barring a major upset down the stretch.

Mandarin (3-3, 1-1) at Oakleaf (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.*: A major District 1-8A clash. The Mustangs are fighting for their playoff lives at this point (12th in the initial RPI standings) and need to win as much as possible down the stretch to make the top eight in Region 1-8A. While their initial RPI (seventh) was not as strong as expected, the Knights are positioned better to compete for the district title than any other team in 1-8A besides Bartram Trail. An Oakleaf pass rush, led by star end Chantz Williams, will try and make reigning Mr. Football Carson Beck as uncomfortable as possible.

Parker (3-2, 2-0) at White (3-3, 1-1), 6 p.m.*: This is a much different position for the Braves to be in at this point of the season. They've won three straight entering Week 8, including an OT victory over Atlantic Coast and a 20-13 win at Baker County in that stretch. Parker and Westside, also unbeaten in District 3-5A, are barreling toward a de facto district title game on Oct. 25 if they continue to handle business. They've struggled a bit recently, but the Commanders are talented and they like to throw it around. And they're not totally out of the playoff picture at this point either, so expect this to have the feel of a must-win game for both.

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Ridgeview (0-6, 0-0) at Gainesville Eastside (2-4, 0-1), 7:30*

FRIDAY

Bishop Kenny (1-5, 0-2) at Westside (5-1, 2-0), 6 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder (0-6) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-5)

Columbia (6-0, 1-0) at Lee (4-2, 1-0), 6 p.m.*

Creekside (3-3, 1-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-5, 0-2), 6 p.m.*

Eagle's View (4-3) at Leesburg First Academy (3-3)

Englewood (1-6, 0-1) at Ponte Vedra (5-1, 1-0)*

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at West Nassau (5-1)

Fleming Island (5-0, 2-0) at First Coast (1-4, 0-2), 6 p.m.

Fletcher (3-3, 1-1) at Gainesville Buchholz (4-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Fort White (2-4) at Baldwin (6-1), 6 p.m.

Foundation Academy (6-1) at University Christian (5-1)

Gainesville (0-6, 0-1) at Middleburg (2-4, 0-1)*

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (2-4) at Bradford (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Halifax Academy (3-4) at Hilliard (3-3)

Jackson (2-4) at Episcopal (6-1)

Keystone Heights (5-0) at Wildwood (3-3)

Mandarin (3-3, 1-1) at Oakleaf (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.*

Matanzas (1-5, 0-1) at St. Augustine (3-3, 1-0)*

Menendez (3-2, 1-0) at Clay (0-6, 0-1)*

Nease (1-5, 0-2) at Bartram Trail (6-0, 1-0)*

North Florida Educational (2-4) at Legacy Charter (6-0)

Orange Park (4-2) at Baker County (3-3)

Parker (3-2, 2-0) at White (3-3, 1-1), 6 p.m.*

Paxon (2-4, 0-1) at Stanton (0-5, 0-1), 6 p.m.*

Providence (4-1) at Christ's Church (6-0)

St. Joseph (2-4) at Deltona Trinity Christian (3-4)

Santa Fe (3-3) at Palatka (1-5)

Seminole (6-0, 1-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (6-0, 2-0)*

Suwannee (4-3, 0-0) at Wakulla (7-0, 1-0) 7:30 p.m.*

Trinity Christian (3-4) at Colquitt County, Ga. (5-1), 8 p.m.

Umatilla (1-5) at Crescent City (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks (1-4) at Joshua Christian (1-4)

Wolfson (4-2) at Interlachen (4-2)

SATURDAY

Raines (3-2) at Ribault (2-3), 2 p.m.* (WJXT)

GEORGIA - Friday, Oct. 11

Brantley County (3-2, 0-0) at Pierce County (5-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Brunswick (3-3, 0-0) at Richmond Hill, 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County (6-0) at Colleton County, SC (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

OFF: Bolles, St. John's Country Day, Sandalwood, Union County, Yulee, Charlton County, Glynn Academy, Ware County

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.