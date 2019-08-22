Bold City Showcase ready to help players, fans beat the heat

joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's no secret that August in Florida is hot. You can even see heat radiating off some surfaces -- like the benches where the high school football teams in Saturday's Publix Bold City Showcase will be sitting.

The six-team, three-game showcase begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, which means some of the teams will be playing in the hottest part of the day.

Bold City Showcase Games: Bartram Trail vs. Lee (1 p.m.); Atlantic Coast vs. Mandarin (4 p.m.); University Christian vs. Bolles (7 p.m.) When: Saturday Where: Skinner-Barco Stadium at The Bolles School Tickets: $10 for all three games (children 5 years and younger are free) Broadcast: Live on WJXT/News4Jax.com and 1010 XL/92.5 FM

But Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures, who is overseeing the event, said part of the planning for Saturday's big event included being prepared for the hot summer weather.

"So just preparing for the worst really and hoping for the best," Verlander said. "I think any event planning you want to take a look at every plan… A, B, C, D and E, and so we've been planning that for months and we have a good game plan."

That game plan includes

Ice and tents on the sidelines

Hydration zones and ice baths for the players

Misting fans

And there will be plenty of shaded tents and water for fans to make sure everyone enjoys a sunny day of football safely.

"The kids are ready to go practice or play against somebody else and the fans and everybody are ready for football season to start and it's here," said Matt Morris, athletic director at Bolles.

There will also be several trainers and EMTs on sight to handle any emergencies.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.