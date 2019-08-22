Going to Saturday's Bold City Showcase? Read this first!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The inaugural Publix Bold City Showcase, a full day of high school football Saturday at The Bolles School, is expected to draw a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people.

That many fans means a parking free for all. Be prepared to do some walking, because parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the minimal spots on campus will fill up quickly.

Alan Verlander, the CEO of Airstream Ventures, who is overseeing the showcase, said if you live in Jacksonville, you should be familiar with waiting.

"We're expecting a full capacity and even standing room only, so you've just got to be patient on parking," Verlander said. "Fans are used to walking distances to the Jaguars games, and so you're going to have to walk a distance to the high school game. It's going to be no different."

Here are the main options you'll have Saturday:

On campus, on both sides of the stadium.

Parallel parking up and down San Jose Boulevard

At San Jose Episcopal Church

Street parking in nearby neighborhoods

Past that, it's wherever you can find that's legal.

Verlander said they'll have officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office helping with traffic flow on San Jose Boulevard and also stationed inside the stadium to monitor safety.

"We have security, we have volunteers, we have JSO officers that will be all a part of this, and so they'll be monitoring just the parking situation where everybody needs to be," Verlander said. "Making sure people aren't doing crazy stuff."

Bold City Showcase Games: Bartram Trail vs. Lee (1 p.m.); Atlantic Coast vs. Mandarin (4 p.m.); University Christian vs. Bolles (7 p.m.) When: Saturday Where: Skinner-Barco Stadium at The Bolles School Tickets: $10 for all three games (children 5 years and younger are free) Broadcast: Live on WJXT/News4Jax.com and 1010 XL/92.5 FM

If you don't want to deal with parking at all, you can always use a ride-sharing service. There is no designated ride-share drop-off spot so wherever the driver can safely and closely let you out, you can be dropped off.

"It's going to save you a lot of time. May cost you a teeny bit more money, but in the grand scheme of things, I think it could be the best opportunity out there," Verlander said.

All parking is free, and there will be no road or lane closures in the area for the event.

Handicapped parking will be the spots already designated as such on campus, which is also first-come, first-served.

