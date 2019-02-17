Fletcher, Ponte Vedra knocked out of boys soccer state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday night Fletcher was trying to advance to the 4A Championship for the second straight year. Ponte Vedra was in the state semifinals for the second time in three years.

The Senators didn’t have enough fire power losing 3-0 to Auburndale.

Not the result we had hoped for tonight but the boys had a heck of a season! Thank you to all the #FletcherFamily that supported us throughout the year. Good luck to @AHSbloodhounds in the @FHSAA state finals next weekend. #BeachRats #PurplePride — FHS Boys Soccer (@BeachRatSoccer) February 17, 2019

There was no shortage of scoring in the 3A Semifinal. Ponte Vedra and Daytona Sea Breeze were tied at three after regulation. In penalty kicks Daytona came out ahead 4-3.

This is the first time since 2005 that no Jacksonville area teams will be in a boys soccer final.

