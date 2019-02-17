High School

Fletcher, Ponte Vedra knocked out of boys soccer state playoffs

Senators and Sharks see their season end in State Semifinals

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Saturday night Fletcher was trying to advance to the 4A Championship for the second straight year. Ponte Vedra was in the state semifinals for the second time in three years. 

The Senators didn’t have enough fire power losing 3-0 to Auburndale.

There was no shortage of scoring in the 3A Semifinal. Ponte Vedra and Daytona Sea Breeze were tied at three after regulation. In penalty kicks Daytona came out ahead 4-3. 

This is the first time since 2005 that no Jacksonville area teams will be in a boys soccer final.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.