Jackson High School football season ends on a coin flip

Tigers finished the season 4-5

By Kevin Talley - Sports photographer/producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A clerical error and a coin flip ended Andrew Jackson's football season Sunday morning.

Friday night the Tigers beat Stanton in overtime 33-27 and celebrated what they thought was going to their first playoff berth in eight years.

Saturday morning the FHSAA admitted they had made a clerical error in calculating Gadsden County's points and that they were tied with Jackson for the last playoff spot.

Sunday morning the FHSAA flipped a coin and just like that the Tiger's season was over.

The FHSAA has made no official response. The Tigers have handled it with class.

 

 

