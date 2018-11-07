Jackson High School football season ends on a coin flip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A clerical error and a coin flip ended Andrew Jackson's football season Sunday morning.

Friday night the Tigers beat Stanton in overtime 33-27 and celebrated what they thought was going to their first playoff berth in eight years.

Saturday morning the FHSAA admitted they had made a clerical error in calculating Gadsden County's points and that they were tied with Jackson for the last playoff spot.

Sunday morning the FHSAA flipped a coin and just like that the Tiger's season was over.

The FHSAA has made no official response. The Tigers have handled it with class.

Thank you everyone for your support this season. We lost the coin toss this morning and will not be going to the playoffs — Andrew Jackson Football (@JackHi_Football) November 4, 2018

