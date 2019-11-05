How would an all-local 32-team football playoff field look?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We all found out the high school football playoff brackets last Sunday when the Florida High School Athletic Association unveiled its field.
Since the FHSAA went to an RPI qualifier for the playoff field, I decided to use a little bit of imagination to fill out a 32-team bracket using only area programs. How would an all-local playoff bracket look, March Madness style?
Of course, it's all for fun, but how would a 32-team field look?
I gave our Super 10 the top seeds in the News4Jax playoff bracket and used RPI for spots 11-32. In the instance of RPI ties, I used the opponent's winning percentage as the first tiebreaker.
That was used once to break a tie between Sandalwood and Union County in the top 32 seeds. While we just used the top 32 teams for our playoff field, we did chart how all area teams finished in RPI to give you an idea of how the RPI played out in its first season of being used.
RPI, or ratings percentage index, multiplied a team's winning percentage (.35), an opponent's winning percentage (.35) and an opponent's opponent's winning percentage (.30) to come up with an RPI.
Seed School Record RPI
1. Bartram Trail (10-0), .729
2. Fleming (9-0), .666
3. Trinity Christian (5-5), .591
4. Bolles (8-1), .663
5. Lee (7-3), .611
6. Columbia (7-3), .606
7. Mandarin (7-3), .611
8. University Christian (9-1), .672
9. Ponte Vedra (7-2), .607
10. Flagler Palm Coast (8-2), .647
11. Episcopal (9-1), .616
12. Westside (8-2), .601
13. West Nassau (8-2), .594
14. Baldwin (7-3), .576
15. Keystone Heights (7-2), .571
16. Parker (7-2), .569
17. St. Augustine (6-4), .563
18. Oakleaf (7-3), .560
19. Menendez (7-2), .548
20. Raines (5-4), .545
21. Fletcher (6-4), .542
22. Creekside (5-5), .541
23. Baker County (6-4), .534
24. Bradford (4-5), .523
25. Hilliard (6-4), .520
26. Suwannee (5-5), .517
27. Wolfson (7-3), .498
28. Sandalwood (3-5), .497
29. Union County (5-5), .497
30. Ribault (4-5), .484
31. Orange Park (5-5), .479
32. Fernandina Beach (5-5), .476
How the remaining area teams finished in RPI
33. First Coast (3-6), .464
34. St. Joseph (4-5), .464
35. Yulee (4-6), .448
36. Interlachen (4-6), .435
37. Jackson (3-7), .432
38. Matanzas (3-7), .432
39. Palatka (2-7), .431
40. White (3-7), .429
41. Fort White (3-7), .429
42. Middleburg (3-7), .427
43. Atlantic Coast (3-7), .426
44. North Florida Educational (3-7), .424
45. Englewood (2-8), .398
46. Nease (1-9), .390
47. Eagle's View (5-5), .388
48. Bishop Kenny (1-8), .386
49. Clay (1-9), .379
50. Paxon (3-7), .376
51. Stanton (1-8), .348
52. Ridgeview (1-9), .347
