Let's help make 'Fang' the ECHL Mascot of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen are asking for your help voting for the team's mascot as the "2018-19 ECHL Mascot of the Year."

Fans voted to name the team's new mascot "Fang" last year in honor of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 which was killed in the line of duty.

Voting ends Sunday at 8 p.m. Be sure to click on the "Jacksonville Icemen - Fang" video before you vote.

Click here to vote.

