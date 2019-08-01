Sports

Let's help make 'Fang' the ECHL Mascot of the Year

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen are asking for your help voting for the team's mascot as the "2018-19 ECHL Mascot of the Year." 

Fans voted to name the team's new mascot "Fang" last year in honor of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 which was killed in the line of duty. 

Jacksonville Icemen's new mascot named in honor of fallen JSO K-9

Voting ends Sunday at 8 p.m. Be sure to click on the "Jacksonville Icemen - Fang" video before you vote. 

Click here to vote. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.