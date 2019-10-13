Jaguars' 4 keys to victory against the Saints

Calais Campbell and the Jaguars defense have a major challenge in front of them Sunday in slowing down the Saints.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars host the New Orleans Saints Sunday as they look to get back to the .500 mark following the loss to the Carolina Panthers. Here are my four keys to victory for the Jaguars:

1. Don't let Alvin Kamara look like Christian McCaffrey. Last week against the Panthers, the Jaguars surrendered the second most yards rushing in franchise history. Job one last week was stopping McCaffrey. Job win this week must be to stop Kamara. Like McCaffrey, Kamara is dangerous out of the backfield. With Teddy Bridgewater in a quarterback for the injured Drew Brees, keeping Kamara from wrecking the Jaguars game plan is the top priority.

2. With or without Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars must keep Michael Thomas at bay. Thomas leads the NFL in receptions, and he has been the favorite target of Bridgewater. If Ramsey does play, it will be interesting to see if the Jaguars have him follow Thomas all over the field. If not, will the Jaguars double-team Thomas and free up AJ Bouye to play on the other side of the field?

3. Ball security. Last week against Carolina, Gardner Minshew lost three fumbles. It's really the only criticism you can find about the Jaguars rookie quarterback. He has to take care of the football with the pass rushers around them. It's a simple as that.

4. Feed off the emotion. It is alumni weekend for the Jaguars. There will be some of the best players in Jaguars history in the stadium and introduced on the field. Let the fans have something to root for other than the glory days. Big plays early can set the tone for a Jaguars victory.

