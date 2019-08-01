Jaguars: Foles' perfect streak ends on Day 7 of training camp

Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams runs after intercepting a Nick Foles pass on Thursday at training camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was kind of a big day at Jaguars camp.

In addition to the usual attendees, former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, NBC’s Peter King, and Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry were among those watching practice.



Foles' first pick

Nick Foles has gone all training camp without throwing an interception. He was picked by rookie linebacker Quincy Williams during the session.

No A.J. or Jalen

Both starting cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey we’re held out of practice today, allowing several players to work as the cornerbacks with the starters, including Tre Herndon and Saivion Smith. Smith made a nice breakup of a pass from Foles intended for Chris Conley.

Rookies going hard

Two rookies had a big collision in goal line drills. Williams popped Ryquell Armstead hard enough to knock the running back's helmet off. Armstead got his revenge during a running play later in practice when he ran over Williams.

A big day at Jaguars camp. Peyton Manning in attendance. Foles first pick. One week away from the preseason opener. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Vq14xQ5b1k — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) August 1, 2019

