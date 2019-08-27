Jaguars get boost with return of injured players

Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams, who had missed most of August while recovering from a knee injury, is back at practice. (George Varkanis, For News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a good news Tuesday for the Jaguars.

Coach Doug Marrone said on Tuesday that Jacksonville was in the process of getting a slew of injured players back in the mix as the final preseason game approaches on Thursday night.

Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams was back on the practice field, a surprise considering that his initial knee injury, a slight tear in his meniscus in early August, was expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"We just got him out here today, so we're going to go back in [and] we're going to look at it and see what's going on. It's a catch-22," Marrone said. "There's a big part of me that says, ‘Hey, I want him to do that. I want him to go through the pregame. I want him to get out there just to get a feel, because he hasn't been out there.'

"Then there's another part of me that says, ‘Hey listen, if he looks really good, and he's ready to roll, and he looks like he was before, do I want to put him out there and play?' Those are the tough calls."

Williams was an unheralded third-round pick in last April's draft out of Murray State, and somewhat of a head-scratching selection. But he was playing well in training camp and competing for the starting position that was left open with the sudden departure of Telvin Smith.

Williams wasn't the only injured Jaguars player to begin working his way back. Marrone said that receiver DJ Chark, tight end Geoff Swaim and offensive lineman Leonard Wester were all back out on the field.

The Jaguars (0-3) finish their preseason schedule Thursday at home against the Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m.





