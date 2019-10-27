Jaguars-Jets: Four keys for a Jacksonville win on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars host the Jets on Sunday in a game that, on paper, should be fairly one-sided. The Jets have won just once this year, and are coming off a shutout loss on Monday Night Football. Here are my four keys for the Jaguars to beat the Jets:

1. Don't beat yourself. The Jaguars have had too many games this year where penalties or turnovers have cost them in close contests. There's no reason for the Jaguars to lose this game if they take care of business. Don't turn the ball over, don't commit unreasonable penalties, and don't give the game away.

2. Run, run, then run some more. The Jets have a very good run defense, giving up just 3.3 yards per carry. That doesn't mean the Jaguars should go away from what has made them successful, riding Leonard Fournette as long as they can. As we have discussed before, Fournette is a rhythm runner. The more carries he gets, the more likely he is to break one. Doug Marrone said that Fournette gets stronger as the game goes on. Put that to the test.

3. Don't let the linebacker injuries cost you. With three linebackers inactive for the game, the Jaguars must be sure that whoever plays next to Myles Jack knows what he has to do. Jack had to instruct safety Jarrod Wilson last week when Wilson was pressed into service as a linebacker. Jack has certainly taken leadership in that position group, and it will be put to the test on Sunday.

4. Let them see ghosts. On Monday night, New York quarterback Sam Darnold was caught on mic saying that he was seeing ghosts out there. The Jaguars defensive line, minus Marcell Dareus (placed on injured reserve this week), can get to Darnold and have him seeing any manner of creatures as we near Halloween. Put pressure on the quarterback, and the Jaguars will come away with a victory.



