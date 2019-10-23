Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo keeps pulling in honors

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo celebrates one of his two field goals during Thursday’s preseason loss to the Falcons.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars most reliable player continues to pull in honors.

Kicker Josh Lambo earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for the second time this season on Wednesday.

Lambo hit four field goals and a PAT in last Sunday's 27-17 win over Cincinnati. He also claimed the honor in Week 4 following a game-winning field goal in a 26-24 victory at Denver.

Lambo joins Josh Scobee as the only Jaguars kicker to win more than one weekly AFC special teams awards in one season. Scobee pulled it off in 2005.

Lambo is perfect on field goals this season (18 for 18) and is tied for the league lead with Arizona's Zane Gonzalez. He and Baltimore's Justin Tucker are the only kickers in the league who have hit 15 or more field goals without a miss.

Lambo has made 20 consecutive field goals dating back to last season. He owns the franchise mark of 24 consecutive kicks, which he set over the 2017-18 seasons.

Lambo was signed as a free agent on Oct. 17, 2017. He signed a four-year, $15.5 million contract with the team last February.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.