Jaguars look to capitalize on Minshew Mania

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the stadium before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - Shad Khan may have the second-most popular mustache on the First Coast now.

The Jaguars are all in on Minshew Mania.

The team will offer a two-game Minshew Mini Pack that includes tickets to the Saints and Jets game.

But that's not just any regular afternoon in Jacksonville. Not when it comes to Minshew.

The Minshew Mini Pack includes the Minshew essentials, a bandana and a headband, as well as a picture on the field wearing the garb.

"You can't help but notice it," Minshew said of how his popularity has surged. "But you just try to – it's outside. It's not in this building and it doesn't have anything to do with what we do out there. So, just try to keep it there and not worry about it when it's football time."

Tickets for the Saints game on Oct. 13 are between $49 and $600. Tickets for the Jets game on Oct. 27 are between $41 and $600.

Minshew, the sixth-round rookie quarterback from Washington State, has quickly become the face of the franchise after a broken collarbone knocked out starter Nick Foles in the opening quarter of the season opener.

His style has become a headliner across the area.

He wears jorts. His mustache looks like one Tom Selleck sported in Magnum P.I. ESPN filmed a promotional video with Minshew and Jon Gries, who played the character Uncle Rico in "Napoleon Dynamite."

"He's a gun slinger, man. If only he could get in at the end of the game maybe it would have been different, but he did what he could," Minshew said about the Uncle Rico character.

Minshew is 2-1 as a starter and has passed for 905 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He is completing 69.4% of his passes.

Join the mania with the Minshew Mini Pack.



Purchase tickets for our games against the Saints and Jets and get:



◾ Bandana

◾ Mustache 👨🏻

◾ On-field 📸 with your gear — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.