Gardner Minshew creates pair of jorts for fan on The Mark Brunell Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Back by popular demand, Gardner Minshew made his second special appearance Monday evening on The Mark Brunell Show.

The Jaguars rookie quarterback has his own kind of style -- and he was willing to share while on the show. He created a pair of jorts, on the spot, for one fan by trimming the man's jeans with a pair of scissors.

From fellow Washington State University alum and News4Jax reporter Scott Johnson to mini Minshews with mustaches, headbands and aviators, fans showed up at Sneakers Sports Grille in Jacksonville Beach.

"Oh it's awesome. You know, that's almost what I got used to a little at Pullman, [Washington]. Seeing it down here, it really is awesome," said Minshew, who joined teammate Myles Jack News4Jax sports anchor and reporter Cole Pepper on the show.

Afterward, fans lined up and waited for autographs.

"It's crazy, you know. It's been something else," Minshew said. "I'm so fortunate to be in the position I'm in and just trying to enjoy it."

When Minshew made his debut on The Mark Brunell Show last week, his goal was to get better after Week 2's heartbreaking loss to the Texans. It didn't take him long to shake the defeat.

The Jaguars rookie quarterback didn't let a shortened week or sloppy weather keep him from putting on a show in prime time Thursday for the home crowd at TIAA Bank Field. All he did was complete 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns – and Dede Westbrook dropped what could easily have been a third score – while leading Jacksonville to a 20-7 win over the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

"It was awesome to experience it with these guys," Minshew said after the game. "We've been battling our tails off getting closer and closer and to finally do it on our home field, it was a lot of fun."

At this point, it goes without saying that everyone's been trying to get a piece of Minshew Mania, from craft brewers to a web cam company. So, we couldn't be more thrilled that he had such a good time on the Brunell Show, he and his snazzy mustache returned for a second special appearance Monday night.

Last week, Minshew and Brunell – who happens to know a thing or two about the Jaguars and NFL – went one-on-one in an exclusive interview that touched on the signal caller’s young professional career, his mentors in the league and his famous facial hair.